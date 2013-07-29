MUMBAI, July 29 UltraTech Cement Ltd, India's biggest cement producer, reported a 13.5 percent year-on-year fall in net profit for the quarter ended June 30, due to a slowdown in home building and infrastructure projects in India.

The company, part of the diversified Aditya Birla Group, reported standalone profit of 6.73 billion rupees ($114 million)for the April-June quarter, exceeding market estimates of 6.19 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Net sales fell 2.2 percent to 49.58 billion rupees.

The company said the business outlook remained challenging. Cement demand growth in the current fiscal year ending in March 2014 was likely to be about 6 percent, but in the long-term it was likely to be more than 8 percent, it said.

UltraTech said it has earmarked 137 billion rupees in capital expenditure to ramp up capacity by 10 million tons by 2015 to 64.45 million tons.

($1 = 58.9800 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)