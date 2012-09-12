HONG KONG, Sept 12 (Basis Point) - UltraTech Cement Ltd has awarded a sole mandate to Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp for a syndicated loan, sources said.

One source said the deal size is between US$50m and US$100m. Timing of any potential syndication is not determined yet.

Ultra Tech Cement is part of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the country's largest cement maker, with 22 cement plants with a capacity of 48.75m tonnes per annum. (Reporting by Maggie Chen and Prakash Chakravarti)