UPDATE 2-Western Digital to raise Toshiba chip offer in last-ditch bid-source
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
TOKYO, April 26 Japanese electrical machinery maker Ulvac said on Thursday that it aimed to cut about 700 jobs, or 9 percent of its workforce, through voluntary early retirement.
The manufacturer of vacuum equipment said it wants to stabilise its revenues under tough market conditions through the restructuring plan.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Joseph Radford)
* New offer seeks to clear antitrust concerns - source (Adds details, context)
NIAMEY, June 10 Niger said on Saturday it had recalled its ambassador to Qatar in solidarity with Arab countries that have cut ties with Doha over allegations it sponsors Islamist militants and Iran.