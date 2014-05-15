BRIEF-Verizon, Corning agree to three-year fiber deal for $1.05 bln - CNBC
* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion fiber-optic cable deal to grow its Fios platform - CNBC
May 15 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$577.3 million ($19.15 million) from Tokyo Electron Ltd
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/juw39v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 30.1410 Taiwan Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Westlotto interim financing consists of a credit facility of four million euro plus an option to expand credit facility to five million with effect from 2018