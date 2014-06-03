BRIEF-ChinaCache reports Q4 loss per ADS $0.96
* Chinacache reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results from new value-added tax treatment
June 3 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$659.3 million ($21.99 million) from Applied Materials South East
Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/sev79v
Further company coverage: ($1 = 29.9855 Taiwan New Dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* Chinacache reports adjusted fourth quarter and full year 2016 results from new value-added tax treatment
* NGL Energy Partners LP expects fiscal year 2017 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $380 million