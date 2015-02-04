Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 4 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders equipment worth T$530.6 million ($16.90 million) from Lam Research International SARL
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LKWNfy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.3930 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
May 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 0930 GMT on Wednesday:
* Audi profit slips amid expansion costs (Adds CFO comment, detail, background and shares.)