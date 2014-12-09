BRIEF-Shenzhen Topway Video Communication plans acquisition, share trade to resume
April 18 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd
Dec 9 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says November revenue at T$11.5 billion ($369.30 million), up 11.5 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1vHhnXA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1400 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 18 Shenzhen Topway Video Communication Co Ltd
* Files for offering of up to 2.16 million shares of co's common stock offered by selling stockholders - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2pcO9DT) Further company coverage: