PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 12
May 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 9 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says January sales at T$12.9 billion ($409.50 million), up 28 percent y/y
Source text in Chinese:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.5020 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
May 12 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.