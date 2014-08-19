Ohio investigates Visa's debit card transactions
April 21 Visa Inc said on Friday it was being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit transactions.
Aug 19 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders equipment for T$661.4 million (22.06 million US dollar)
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 29.9790 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
April 21 Visa Inc said on Friday it was being investigated on rules related to acceptance of its debit cards, cardholder verification methods and routing of debit transactions.
* Euro near three-week high, French yields hit three-month low