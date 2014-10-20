EU bankers say 'no' to more new bank rules ahead of Brexit
LONDON, April 25 The European Union should hit the pause button on new bank rules ahead of Britain's departure from the bloc, senior bank executives said on Tuesday.
Oct 20 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders equipment from Applied Materials for NT$559.2 million (18.43 million US dollar)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1yR2DqR
Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 30.3500 Taiwan dollar) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
LONDON, April 25 The European Union should hit the pause button on new bank rules ahead of Britain's departure from the bloc, senior bank executives said on Tuesday.
* Expanding pricing and performance options for xSlate R12 rugged tablet PC platform Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: