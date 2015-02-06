UPDATE 2-Strong Taco Bell sales, low taxes drive Yum profit beat
May 3 Yum Brands Inc posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower taxes, vigorous sales of Taco Bell's Naked Chicken Chalupas and lower costs at KFC restaurants.
Feb 6 United Microelectronics Corp
* Says orders equipment T$582.8 million ($18.53 million)
Source text on Eikon:
($1 = 31.4460 Taiwan dollars)
Air Canada announces Montreal to Lima service, its first non-stop South American flights from Montreal; also introducing new non-stop Montreal-Phoenix service