Jan 28 United Microelectronics Corp

* Says Q4 net profit T$4.56 billion ($146.17 million), market forecast T$3.1 billion

* Says sees wafer shipment to increase approx. 2-3 percent in Q1 versus Q4

* Says sees average selling price in us dollars to increase approx. 3 percent in Q1 versus Q4

* Says sees gross margin in mid-20 percent range in Q1

Source text in English: bit.ly/1HaPMFb

Further company coverage: ($1 = 31.1960 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)