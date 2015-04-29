TAIPEI, April 29 Taiwan's United
Microelectronics Corp (UMC), the world's No.2 contract
chip maker, intends to expand its customer base in China via its
joint venture factory with the Fujian Province government,
company executives said Wednesday.
The factory, which will begin production in late 2016, will
produce mobile and communication device chips for the Chinese
market, Chief Executive Officer Po Wen Yen said during UMC's
first-quarter analyst conference.
"We're trying ... to enlarge our overall customer base by
penetrating into the exclusive domestic Chinese market," Chief
Financial Officer Chitung Liu added.
UMC did not name any specific clients but said the factory
will produce semiconductors for the nascent market in internet
of things, in which chips are embedded into everyday objects
like cars and household appliances.
UMC broke ground on the factory last month in a joint
ceremony with government officials and major client Qualcomm Inc
, which recently paid a $975 million fine, the largest
in China's corporate history, to settle a long-standing
antitrust probe by the Chinese government.
China's government is investing heavily to strengthen its
local semiconductor industry, though Taiwanese firms still
outperform Chinese competitors in revenue and technological
expertise.
UMC owns 33 percent of the factory currently under
construction in the southern Chinese city of Xiamen, with the
ultimate goal of full ownership.
The company earlier reported first-quarter net profit of
T$3.98 billion ($130.6 million), beating analysts' estimates.
($1 = 30.4650 Taiwan dollars)
(Reporting by Michael Gold; Editing by Anand Basu)