TAIPEI Aug 7 United Microelectronics Corp
, the world's No.3 contract chipmaker, reported on
Wednesday a better-than-expected net profit in the second
quarter as chip demand for mobile devices continued to grow.
UMC reported a net profit of T$1.8 billion ($60
million) in the quarter, beating a median forecast of T$983.5
million from 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
UMC posted a net profit of T$2.65 billion a year earlier and
T$6.59 billion in the previous quarter.
Before the announcement, shares of UMC closed down 2.3
percent, trailing the broader market's 1.46 percent
fall.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Matt Driskill)