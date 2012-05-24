TAINAN, Taiwan May 24 Taiwan's UMC, the world's
No.2 contract chip maker, said it will invest $8 billion in a
12-inch wafer plant in Taiwan, joining its peers in investing in
high-end technology to meet demand for chips in fast-growing
markets like mobile devices.
UMC held a ground-breaking ceremony for phase 5 and 6
production plants at its 12-inch wafer fab in Tainan, southern
Taiwan, on Thursday, with a schedule to install machines at the
plant in the second half of 2013. The company said it also plans
to build phases 7 and 8.
Asian chipmakers, from Taiwan's top foundry maker TSMC
to South Korean memory chip heavyweights Samsung
Electronics and SK hynix, have eyed
record investments and big acquisitions as they vie for a bigger
share of the mobile market.
Early last month, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
(TSMC) said it would invest more than T$350 billion ($11.9
billion) in advanced production technology at its Tainan plant
over the coming years.
UMC said in May that it saw wafer shipments up 15 percent in
the second quarter due to increasing orders on communication
products and consumer electronics.
(Reporting by Argin Chang; Editing by)