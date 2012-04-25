TAIPEI, April 25 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, sees the end of the inventory adjustment that has been a drag on the industry, adding its voice to those seeing brighter prospects this year.

The company's first-quarter net profit beat forecasts and it said it sees wafer shipments up 15 percent in the second quarter due to increasing orders on communication products and consumer electronics.

That signals "that the semiconductor industry's multi-quarter inventory correction has subsided," it said.

"We expect the semiconductor industry will grow low to mid single digit this year, mostly on a low base from the second half of last year and better demand this year," CFO Chitung Liu told reporters after an investor conference.

Liu's comment was in line with those from big international peers.

Top chipmaker Intel Corp posted earnings confirming the PC industry is alive, and said sales would accelerate in the second half of the year with a powerful new PC processor.

Texas Instruments Inc, one of the key clients of UMC, forecast second-quarter revenue growth ahead of Wall Street estimates, signaling the end of a prolonged inventory-related decline in demand.

UMC reported a profit of T$1.34 billion ($45.42 million) in the quarter. It was expected to earn a net profit of T$907.2 million, according to the average of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

It posted net profit of T$4.48 billion a year earlier and T$1.18 billion in the previous quarter.

For the April to June quarter, UMC sees wafer shipments up around 15 percent over the previous quarter, but average selling prices will be flat while operating margins will be at a low 20 percent range. Capacity utilisation is seen at a low 80 percent range.

UMC plans to issue up to T$20 billion in corporate bonds to support company's growth this year and next year. Part of the money will be used to buy up to a maximum of 90 percent of Chinese foundry HeJian, in which UMC already holds 35 percent.

It also plans to raise capital via a private placement of shares, but has no target investors yet.

On Wednesday, UMC closed up 1.02 percent before the earnings announcement, versus the broader market's 0.86 percent rise and bigger rival TSMC's 0.47 percent fall.

TSMC will announce results on Thursday.

($1 = 29.5015 Taiwan dollars) (Editing by Jonathan Standing)