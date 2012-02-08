* Q4 net T$1.18 bln vs forecast T$809 mln

* Boosts 2012 capex to $2 bln from 2011's $1.6 bln

* Sees slight decline in Q1 revenue; economy to bottom out

By Clare Jim

TAIPEI, Feb 8 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported on Wednesday a better-than-expected net profit in the fourth quarter and said it will increase capital spending by 25 percent to boost capacity and upgrade technology.

The company said it sees revenue in the first quarter slightly lower, but it would remain profitable, as the industry battles with falling demand, and it sees signs of a bottoming out of the economy and completion of inventory correction in the near term.

UMC reported a profit of T$1.18 billion ($40 million) in the quarter. It was expected to earn net profit of T$809 million, according to the average of 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The figure compares with a net profit of T$6.42 billion a year earlier and T$1.95 billion in the previous quarter.

The company said it will boost capital spending to $2 billion in 2012, 25 percent higher than the $1.6 billion last year. The actual amount spent in 2011 was lower than the $1.8 billion originally planned.

UMC's investment plan is more optimistic than bigger rival TSMC, which said last month it will reduce capital spending this year by almost 18 percent as it sees slower industry growth and lower margins than expected amid worries over demand in a stuttering global economy.

"We continue to see signs of economic bottoming, and we expect inventory correction which has lasted for a few quarters will be completed in the near term," Chief Executive Shih-Wei Sun told an investor conference, but adding that there are still many uncertainties.

Sun said he sees the economy improving next quarter, and is optimistic about upcoming demand in high-end chip segments, while the consumer and computer segments are expected to post double digit quarterly growth, outpacing communications this quarter.

In the January to March quarter, he sees UMC's wafer shipments increasing marginally compared over the previous quarter, but average selling prices will fall about 5 percent while operating margins will be in low single digit percent range. Capacity utilisation is seen at a high 60 percent range.

Last month, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd forecast the global chip industry to grow 2 percent this year and the chip industry to be flat. ($1 = 29.5535 Taiwan dollars) (Editing by Jonathan Standing)