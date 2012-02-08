TAIPEI Feb 8 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported on Wednesday a better than expected net profit in the fourth quarter, and said it sees signs of a bottoming out in the economy and a completion of inventory correction in the near term.

UMC reported a profit of T$1.18 billion ($40 million) in the quarter. It was expected to earn net profit of T$809 million, according to the average of 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

UMC posted net profit of T$6.42 billion a year earlier and T$1.95 billion in the previous quarter. ($1 = 29.5535 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)