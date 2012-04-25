TAIPEI, April 25 Taiwan's UMC, the
world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported on Wednesday a better
net profit in the first quarter than expected, and said both the
economy and the industry's inventory adjustment had bottomed
out.
UMC reported a profit of T$1.34 billion ($45.42
million) in the quarter. It was expected to earn a net profit of
T$907.2 million, according to the average of 15 analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
UMC posted net profit of T$4.48 billion a year earlier and
T$1.18 billion in the previous quarter.
It said in a statement it sees wafer shipments up 15 percent
in the second quarter, signalling "that the semiconductor
industry's multi-quarter inventory correction has subsided."
($1 = 29.5015 Taiwan dollars)
