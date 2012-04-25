TAIPEI, April 25 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, reported on Wednesday a better net profit in the first quarter than expected, and said both the economy and the industry's inventory adjustment had bottomed out.

UMC reported a profit of T$1.34 billion ($45.42 million) in the quarter. It was expected to earn a net profit of T$907.2 million, according to the average of 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

UMC posted net profit of T$4.48 billion a year earlier and T$1.18 billion in the previous quarter.

It said in a statement it sees wafer shipments up 15 percent in the second quarter, signalling "that the semiconductor industry's multi-quarter inventory correction has subsided."

