BRIEF-Agrium announces acquisition of Starpharma's agrochemical polymer technology business
* Agrium announces acquisition of Starpharma's agrochemical polymer technology business
TAIPEI Dec 8 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Thursday its November sales fell 22.75 percent from a year earlier.
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$8.07 billion ($267.6 million) last month, compared with T$10.44 billion in the same month last year and T$8.26 billion in October, the company said on its website.
UMC did not give further details.
* Agrium announces acquisition of Starpharma's agrochemical polymer technology business
* Soupman Inc - it has secured a new $2 million debtor-in-possession credit facility ("DIP") from an independent third-party private investment firm