TAIPEI Dec 8 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Thursday its November sales fell 22.75 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$8.07 billion ($267.6 million) last month, compared with T$10.44 billion in the same month last year and T$8.26 billion in October, the company said on its website.

UMC did not give further details.