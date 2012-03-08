TAIPEI, March 8 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Thursday its February sales fell 16.5 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$7.52 billion ($254.51 million) last month, compared with T$9.01 billion one year ago and T$8.05 billion in the previous month, the company said on its website.

UMC did not give further details.