TAIPEI, June 8 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Friday its May sales fell 2 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$9.21 billion ($308.10 million) last month, compared with T$9.4 billion in May last year and T$9.12 billion in the previous month, the company said on its website.

UMC did not give further details.