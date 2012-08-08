TAIPEI Aug 8 Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp , the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Wednesday its July sales rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier.

UMC had sales of T$9.61 billion ($321 million) last month compared with T$8.81 billion in July last year and T$9.29 billion in June, the company said on its website without giving further details.