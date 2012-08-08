Exxon says Qatar LNG not affected by Arab states tension
June 6 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Tuesday that production and exports of liquefied natural gas from Qatar have not been affected by rising diplomatic tensions in the Middle East.
TAIPEI Aug 8 Taiwan's United Microelectronics Corp , the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Wednesday its July sales rose 9.1 percent from a year earlier.
UMC had sales of T$9.61 billion ($321 million) last month compared with T$8.81 billion in July last year and T$9.29 billion in June, the company said on its website without giving further details.
June 6 New Jersey's insurance regulator is conducting a comprehensive exam of Prudential Financial Inc as part of a recently expanded supervisory role, a company executive said on Tuesday.