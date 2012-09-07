TAIPEI, Sept 7 Taiwan's UMC, the world's No.2 contract chipmaker, said on Friday its August sales rose 19.5 percent from a year earlier.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) had sales of T$9.8 billion ($327 million) last month, 19.5 percent more than the same month last year and 1.9 percent more than the previous month.

UMC did not give further details.