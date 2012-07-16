BRUSSELS, July 16 U.S. speciality chemicals
maker Cytec Industries won EU approval on Monday for its
$439 million purchase of British-based materials manufacturer
Umeco.
Cytec is looking to boost sales of composite materials to
aircraft makers to offset slowing demand for its main product
coating resins used in the housing and manufacturing sectors.
Umeco makes materials for Formula One cars.
The European Commission said even though there were overlaps
in the manufacture and supply of "prepregs" specialised
materials and of some adhesives, this did not raise competition
concerns.
"The Commission found that the merged entity would continue
to face a number of strong competitors in the markets in which
it is active and that the proposed transaction would therefore
not raise competition concerns," the EU watchdog said in a
statement.