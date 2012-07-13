July 13 MERS, the electronic mortgage registry,
agreed on Friday to settle a lawsuit by Delaware accusing it of
deceptive practices leading to alleged improper home
foreclosures.
MERS settled without any admission of wrongdoing and without
penalty. It agreed to provide reports to the Delaware attorney
general's office of audits of its records and agreed to require
member banks to fix any errors in the reports.
"Every homeowner should be able to find out who owns their
mortgage, not just the company hired to collect payments,"
Delaware Attorney General Beau Biden said in a statement. "The
MERS System functioned to obscure this important information."
The Mortgage Electronic Registration System, known as MERS,
is an electronic-lien registry created by the mortgage banking
industry as a way to streamline and quicken mortgage recording
and transfers.
Bill Beckmann, chief executive of Merscorp Inc, the Reston,
Virginia, parent of MERS, said the settlement is consistent with
steps the registry has taken nationwide.
Judge Leo Strine of the Delaware Court of Chancery had yet
to rule on MERS' motion to dismiss Delaware's lawsuit at the
time of the settlement. At a May hearing, Strine questioned a
state lawyer about why the suit was brought under the state's
Deceptive Trade Practices Act.
MERS had previously agreed to a series of changes to its
servicing process as part of a consent order with the U.S.
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.
MERS still faces lawsuits by attorneys general in New York
and Massachusetts.
The case is State of Delaware v MERSCORP Inc and Mortgage
Electronic Registrations Systems Inc, Delaware Court of
Chancery, no. 6987.