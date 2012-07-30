* Sees profit at lower end of range given in April

* H1 REBIT 192 mln euros vs 203 mln expected

* Plans interim dividend of 0.50 euros, from 0.40 euros

* Shares up 2 percent (Adds trader comments, share price details)

By Ben Deighton

BRUSSELS, July 30 Belgium-based specialty metals firm Umicore warned a downturn in the global economy was slowing growth in more dynamic markets such as China and the U.S., and not just debt-ridden Europe.

The former miner, which now recovers precious metals from old computers and mobile phones and produces materials for rechargeable batteries, said on Wednesday it had felt price and margin pressure in a number of its businesses.

"We have started to see a more pronounced slowdown starting in the second quarter," Chief Executive Marc Grynberg told an investor conference call.

"Of course Europe was already contracting at that point in time, but we have now seen other regions like North America and China in particular starting to slow down as well and that is factored in to the forecast."

Umicore, which said it was reducing staff numbers in China and could cut more, now expects its 2012 recurring operating profit to be at the lower half of its given range.

Umicore reported declining first-half earnings but blamed it on higher research and development spending and depreciation costs related to new factories.

Umicore's high-growth catalysts and recycling helped to offset weakness in its building products operations, its division which supplies products used for space exploration, and in the market for flat panel TVs.

The company is expanding in Asia as it focuses on sectors centered on the region, such as rechargeable batteries. It has benefited from a trend towards higher performance cells to power smartphones and tablets and accelerating demand for battery systems to power cars.

Growth has come at a cost, however, with research and development spending up 19 percent.

In July, Umicore said it would build a new plant to make components for rechargeable batteries in Korea, while in June it said it was planning to invest in a car catalyst centre in Japan.

Umicore said the difficult economic climate could create acquisition opportunities and it was on the lookout for purchases.

The company had forecast in April that recurring operating profit would be between 370 million to 410 million euros ($457.7 million to $507.2 million), compared with 416 million in 2011.

First-half recurring operating profit fell 11 percent to 192 million euros, compared with the average expectation in a Reuters poll of a 5 percent drop to 203 million euros.

"Despite the downturn in the global economy, Umicore anticipates profitability in the second half of the year to be essentially in line with that of the first half," the company said in a statement.

Shares in the company were up 2 percent at 1234 GMT, compared with a 1 percent rise in the FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European stocks.

"What we are seeing here is a bit of short covering, the results were not enough to disappoint the market," said a trader. ($1 = 0.8084 euros) (Reporting by Ben Deighton; Editing by Philip Blenkinsop and Jon Loades-Carter)