BRUSSELS, April 25 Belgium's Umicore
said on Tuesday it expected its operating profit to grow by
between 11 and 20 percent this year due to strong demand for
battery and catalyst material, following a 6 percent rise in
2016.
The group, which recycles and makes materials for the car
industry and rechargeable batteries, said it expected its
recurring operating profit (EBIT) to be between 355 and 385
million euros ($385.85 - $418.46 million), excluding the
operations it had earmarked for sale.
The items for sale have revenue of some 15 million euros.
Umicore said revenue grew by 29 percent in the first quarter
in its energy and surface technology unit because of a sharp
increase for transportation batteries.
Revenues from its catalysts unit grew by 9 percent, while
recycling revenues were up 4 percent.
Overall, revenue from continued operations were up 13
percent in the first three months of the year.
($1 = 0.9200 euros)
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)