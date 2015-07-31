BRUSSELS, July 31 Belgian materials group Umicore said on Friday its operating profit should be towards the top of its previous range as demand for its automotive catalysts and rechargeable battery materials rose significantly.

The company said that under current conditions its recurring operating profit (REBIT) would be at the upper half of its 310 to 340 million euro ($339-372 million) range.

Umicore's operating profit in the first six months rose 24 percent to 171 million euros, above the average 157 million euro average figure in a Reuters poll.

The Belgian company said operating earnings of its catalysis division were up by 48 percent and those of its energy and surface technologies business 46 percent.

Umicore's recycling unit, a main growth engine over the past years, had stable revenues in the first half, but a 6 percent rise in operating earnings due to industrial by-products richer in platinum group metals and higher grade scrap for its recycling of precious metals. ($1 = 0.9145 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)