BRUSSELS, July 31 Belgian materials group
Umicore said on Friday its operating profit should be
towards the top of its previous range as demand for its
automotive catalysts and rechargeable battery materials rose
significantly.
The company said that under current conditions its recurring
operating profit (REBIT) would be at the upper half of its 310
to 340 million euro ($339-372 million) range.
Umicore's operating profit in the first six months rose 24
percent to 171 million euros, above the average 157 million euro
average figure in a Reuters poll.
The Belgian company said operating earnings of its catalysis
division were up by 48 percent and those of its energy and
surface technologies business 46 percent.
Umicore's recycling unit, a main growth engine over the past
years, had stable revenues in the first half, but a 6 percent
rise in operating earnings due to industrial by-products richer
in platinum group metals and higher grade scrap for its
recycling of precious metals.
($1 = 0.9145 euros)
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)