BRUSSELS Oct 23 Belgium's Umicore
reported a 1 percent rise in third-quarter revenue on Thursday
as sales growth of heavy duty diesel catalysts, energy materials
and precious metal recycling just outweighed a decline for its
building products.
Umicore, which makes automotive catalysts and materials for
rechargeable batteries and recycles precious metals, also
repeated its full-year outlook.
It sees 2014 operating profit coming in at the upper half of
a 250-280 million euros range, down from 304 million euros
($384.4 million) in 2013. The analyst forecast according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates is 263 million euros.
Umicore has said that the improvement of its catalysis and
energy materials business would not be enough to offset the
weakness of its precious metals division due to lower metals
prices.
KBC Securities had forecast that third-quarter revenue would
grow by 3 percent overall, with increases in catalysis and
energy materials, flat performance materials and a drop for
recycling.
(1 US dollar = 0.7908 euro)
