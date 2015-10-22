BRUSSELS Oct 22 Belgium's Umicore reported a 10 percent rise in revenue in the third quarter on Thursday as strong demand for its automotive catalysts and rechargeable battery materials offset a decline in earnings from precious metals recycling.

The former miner and metals smelter, now producing specialty materials and recycling, said it expected full-year operating profit (earnings before interest and tax) to be towards the middle of its previously stated range of 310 to 340 million euros ($351-385 million). Last year's EBIT was 274 million euros.

Revenues for catalysts as a whole rose 19 percent. Umicore said in a statement that revenues for automotive catalysts had benefited from strong demand for use in light duty vehicles and a better product mix.

The company also did well in the passenger car sector in Europe and the United States, but saw a dip in revenues in that sector in China.

"Demand is expected to pick up following the government's decision to cut sales tax for vehicles with small engines," it said.

Revenues of Umicore's energy and surface technologies division were 24 percent higher.

Demand for Umicore's lithium cobaltite materials used in batteries for high-end portable electronics increased with the introduction of new models,

Umicore also reported record growth in sales of nickel manganese cobalt materials used in batteries for electrified vehicles, notably because of Chinese government incentives boosting sales of such vehicles.

Recycling revenues fell by 12 percent because of lower metal prices and the extended shutdown of its facility in Hoboken, Belgium, where the company is investing to increase capacity. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek)