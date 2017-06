BRUSSELS, June 14 Belgian high-tech recycler Umicore said on Thursday it will form a car catalyst joint venture with Nippon Shokubai as part of its plans to expand in Asia.

It said the joint venture, owned 60 percent by Umicore and 40 percent by Nippon Shokubai, will build a new car catalyst research centre in Japan. (Reporting By Ben Deighton; Editing by Chris Gallagher)