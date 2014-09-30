Results, banking sector bounce help European shares recover
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
Sept 30UMT United Mobility Technology AG :
* Said on Monday H1 gross profit amounted to 438,000 euros
* Said H1 EBIT of 190,000 euros vs. 234,000 euros year ago
* Said H1 net income of 206,000 euros vs. 201,000 euros year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Edenred a top gainer on higher revenue growth (Adds quote and detail, updates prices at close)
* advertising revenues up 2.4 percent in Q1 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)