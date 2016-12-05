GENEVA The United Nations needs a record $22.2 billion to cover humanitarian relief projects next year, covering the needs of 93 million people in 33 countries, U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien said on Monday.

"This is a reflection of a state of humanitarian need in the world not witnessed since the Second World War," he told a news conference, adding that 80 percent of the needs stemmed from man-made conflicts, such as those in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Nigeria and South Sudan.

(Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay)