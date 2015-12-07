United Nations (U.N.) Humanitarian Chief and Emergency Relief Coordinator Stephen O'Brien (C), greets Syrian refugee children during his visit to Al Zaatari refugee camp in the Jordanian city of Mafraq, near the border with Syria, September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed/Files

GENEVA The United Nations launched a record humanitarian appeal on Monday, asking for $20.1 billion to help 87 million people in 37 national and regional crises in 2016.

"The overall picture is bleak," U.N. humanitarian chief Stephen O'Brien told a news conference in Geneva.

"Of course it is a lot of money but if you compare with military expenditure or bailouts of the financial system it's perfectly affordable," said the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, Antonio Guterres.

