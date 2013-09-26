BRIEF-Ciber Inc files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court – Court Filing
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 The tone and spirit of a meeting on Thursday between six world powers and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program was "extremely good," British Foreign Secretary William Hague said.
Hague made the comment after the meeting he attended with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and counterparts from the United States, France, Russia, China and Germany on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
The talks were aimed at jump-starting efforts to resolve a decade-long standoff over Iran's nuclear ambitions.
PARIS/DUBAI, April 10 IranAir may get its first new Boeing jetliner a year earlier than expected under a deal to take jets originally bought by cash-strapped Turkish Airlines, Iranian media and industry sources said.