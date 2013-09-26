UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 The tone and spirit of a meeting on Thursday between six world powers and Iran on Tehran's nuclear program was "extremely good," British Foreign Secretary William Hague said.

Hague made the comment after the meeting he attended with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and counterparts from the United States, France, Russia, China and Germany on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.

The talks were aimed at jump-starting efforts to resolve a decade-long standoff over Iran's nuclear ambitions.