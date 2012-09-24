* White House calls his comments "disgusting, offensive"
* Ahmadinejad: Iran "ready to defend" against Israeli attack
* Iran's president in New York for UN General Assembly
* He wants US dialogue based on fairness, mutual respect
* Ahmadinejad to address General Assembly on Wednesday
By Louis Charbonneau
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad said on Monday Israel has no roots in the Middle
East and would be "eliminated," ignoring a U.N. warning to
avoid incendiary rhetoric ahead of the annual General Assembly
session.
Ahmadinejad also said he did not take seriously the threat
that Israel could launch a military strike on Iran's nuclear
facilities, denied sending arms to Syria, and alluded to Iran's
threats to the life of British author Salman Rushdie.
The United States quickly dismissed the Iranian president's
comments as "disgusting, offensive and outrageous."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hinted Israel
could strike Iran's nuclear sites and criticized U.S. President
Barack Obama's position that sanctions and diplomacy should be
given more time to stop Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Iran denies it is seeking nuclear arms and says its atomic
work is peaceful and aimed at generating electricity.
"Fundamentally we do not take seriously the threats of the
Zionists," Ahmadinejad, in New York for this week's U.N. General
Assembly, told reporters. "We have all the defensive means at
our disposal and we are ready to defend ourselves."
Ahmadinejad is due to speak at the U.N. General Assembly on
Wednesday. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon met Ahmadinejad on
Sunday and warned him of the dangers of incendiary rhetoric in
the Middle East.
Ahmadinejad, who has used previous U.N. sessions to
question the Holocaust and the U.S. account of the Sept. 11,
2001, attacks, did not heed the warning and instead expanded on
his previous rejection of Israel's right to exist. Western
envoys typically walk out of Ahmadinejad's U.N. speeches in
protest at his remarks.
"Iran has been around for the last seven, 10 thousand years.
They (the Israelis) have been occupying those territories for
the last 60 to 70 years, with the support and force of the
Westerners. They have no roots there in history," he said,
referring to the founding of the modern state of Israel in 1948.
"We do believe that they have found themselves at a dead end
and they are seeking new adventures in order to escape this dead
end. Iran will not be damaged with foreign bombs," Ahmadinejad
said, speaking though an interpreter at his Manhattan hotel.
"We don't even count them as any part of any equation for
Iran. During a historical phase, they (the Israelis) represent
minimal disturbances that come into the picture and are then
eliminated."
In 2005, Ahmadinejad called Israel a "tumor" and echoed the
words of the former Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah
Khomeini, by saying that Israel should be wiped off the map.
WHITE HOUSE: COMMENTS DISGUSTING
In Washington, White House spokesman Tommy Vietor reaffirmed
the U.S. commitment to Israel's security.
"President Ahmadinejad's comments are characteristically
disgusting, offensive and outrageous," he said. "They underscore
again why America's commitment to the security of Israel must be
unshakeable, and why the world must hold Iran accountable for
its utter failure to meet its obligations."
The United States also officially linked Iran's state oil
company to the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a
move that enables Washington to apply new sanctions on foreign
banks dealing with the company.
Attending what will likely be his last U.N. General Assembly
as he nears the end of his second term next year, Ahmadinejad
also spoke at a high-level U.N. session on the rule of law,
prompting a walkout by Israel's U.N. Ambassador Ron Prosor.
"Ahmadinejad showed again that he not only threatens the
future of the Jewish people, he seeks to erase our past," Prosor
said in a statement. "Three thousand years of Jewish history
illustrate the clear danger of ignoring fanatics like Iran's
president, especially as he inches closer to acquiring nuclear
weapons."
Amir Ali Hajizadeh, a brigadier general in Iran's Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps, was quoted on Sunday as saying that
Iran could launch a pre-emptive strike on Israel if it was sure
the Jewish state was preparing to attack it.
Ahmadinejad said the nuclear issue was ultimately between
the United States and Iran and must be resolved in talks.
"The nuclear issue is not a problem," he said. "But the
approach of the United States on Iran is important. We are ready
for dialogue, for a fundamental resolution of the problems, but
under conditions that are based on fairness and mutual respect.
"We are not expecting a 33-year-old problem between the
United States and Iran to be resolved in a speedy fashion,"
Ahmadinejad said. "But there is no other way besides dialogue."
Obama will underscore his commitment to preventing Iran from
acquiring a nuclear weapon and address Muslim unrest related to
an anti-Islamic video in his speech to the General Assembly on
Tuesday, the White House said.
'BULLYING COUNTRIES'
At the meeting on the rule of law, Ahmadinejad said states
should not yield to rules imposed "by bullying countries."
Ahmadinejad said on Monday that conditions in Iran, which is
under U.N., U.S. and European Union sanctions over its nuclear
program, were not as bad as portrayed by some and the country
could survive without oil revenues.
Britain, France and Germany called for fresh economic
sanctions on Iran in a letter to European Union foreign policy
chief Catherine Ashton, a top French official told reporters.
"If we want to reach a diplomatic and peaceful solution to
Iran's nuclear program, then we must increase the pressure,"
French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said.
Western sanctions on Iran tightened markedly this year with
an EU ban on crude oil purchases from Iran and U.S. sanctions
targeting banks that deal with Iran's central bank. Those
sanctions have not yielded tangible progress toward a diplomatic
solution.
There will be high-level side meetings on Iran's nuclear
program and the Syrian conflict during the General Assembly but
U.N. diplomats do not expect either issue to be resolved soon.
Ahmadinejad's annual visits to New York, a city with a
sizable Jewish population, are routinely met with protests
against his anti-Israel rhetoric. United Against Nuclear Iran, a
U.S. group that opposes Iran acquiring an atomic bomb, protested
at the Iranian official's hotel with a banner reading "Out of
the Warwick, out of New York, out of the U.N.!"
'WE SEEK PEACE IN SYRIA'
Ahmadinejad rejected charges by the United Nations and
Western officials that Iran is sending arms to pro-government
forces in Syria fighting rebels trying to topple President
Bashar al-Assad. "The so-called news that you alluded to has
been denied vehemently, officially," he said to a question.
"We see both sides as equally our brothers," he said. "The
intervention and meddling from outside have made conditions that
much tougher. We must help to quell the violence and help ...
(facilitate) a national dialogue."
Ahmadinejad also was asked about a move by an Iranian
religious foundation to increase its reward for the killing of
Rushdie in response to a California-made anti-Islam video called
"The Innocence of Muslims" that has sparked anti-American
protests around the Muslim world.
"Where is he now?" Ahmadinejad asked of Rushdie. "Is he in
the United States? If he is, you shouldn't broadcast that for
his own safety."
Rushdie, an Indian-born British novelist who has nothing to
do with the video, was condemned to death in 1989 by Khomeini,
Iran's late leader, because of his novel "The Satanic Verses,"
saying its depiction of the Prophet Mohammad was blasphemous.
Ahmadinejad appeared to reject Washington's position that
while it condemns the video's content, freedom of expression
must be upheld. "Freedoms must not interfere with the freedoms
of others," Ahmadinejad said. "If someone insults, what would
you do? ... Is insulting other people not a form of crime?"