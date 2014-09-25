By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 A global Arms Trade
Treaty to regulate the $85 billion industry and keep weapons out
of the hands of human rights abusers and criminals will come
into force on Dec. 24 after the 50th country ratified the
agreement on Thursday, the United Nations said.
The 193-member U.N. General Assembly adopted the treaty in
April last year. Argentina, Bahamas, Portugal, Czech Republic,
St. Lucia, Senegal and Uruguay deposited their ratifications
with the world body on Thursday, taking the total to 52.
U.N. disarmament chief Angela Kane told an Arms Trade Treaty
event on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly that Bosnia
and Herzegovina was due to also deposit its ratification later
on Thursday.
"The need for the ATT remains abundantly clear. Deadly
weaponry continues to find its way into irresponsible hands.
Unscrupulous arms brokers defy U.N. arms embargoes. Ruthless
leaders turn their arsenals on their own citizens," Kane said,
delivering remarks on behalf of U.N. Secretary-General Ban
Ki-moon.
"Ammunition depots are poorly guarded. State-owned weapons
go missing. Civilian airplanes end up in the crosshairs," she
said. "Just as with other commodities, the trade in arms should
comply with vigorous, internationally agreed standards. All
actors involved in the arms trade must be held accountable."
The Arms Trade Treaty aims to set standards for all
cross-border transfers of conventional weapons ranging from
small firearms to tanks and attack helicopters. It would create
binding requirements for states to review cross-border contracts
to ensure that weapons will not be used in human rights abuses,
terrorism, violations of humanitarian law or organized crime.
The United States, the world's top arms exporter, signed the
Arms Trade Treaty in September but has not yet ratified it. The
National Rifle Association, a powerful U.S. gun lobby, is
opposed to ratification of the treaty, even though it only
covers weapons exports, not domestic gun sales.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Tom Brown)