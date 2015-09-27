By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 The United Nations
aviation agency said there has been progress in its talks with
Ukraine and Russia toward allowing air traffic to resume in
international airspace over the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov,
and that work was continuing to find a solution.
That airspace, managed by Ukraine, is off the coast of the
Crimean Peninsula, which was annexed by Russia last year. The
area has been no-fly zone for international air traffic since
April last year.
"We actively engage the states in that region, in particular
Ukraine and Russia, to make the states to coordinate and so far
I think there has been some progress but at this stage I think
they still did not find a solution," said International Civil
Aviation Organization Secretary-General Fang Liu on Sunday.
Aviation agencies, including the U.S. Federal Aviation
Administration, had warned that pilots in the area might get
conflicting instructions from Ukrainian and Russian air traffic
controllers.
The airspace, part of a well-traveled route for commercial
airlines' long-haul flights to the Middle East and Asia, does
not go over Crimea or eastern Ukraine where Malaysian airliner
flight MH17 was shot down last July.
Ukraine, which is delegated by ICAO to control that section
of airspace despite Russia's control of Crimea, made a request
to ICAO late last year to reopen the corridor, which is over
international waters.
"We're trying to see how we can find, through the states'
cooperation, a technical solution to ensure the operation of
airspace of these countries that can be maintained at the safety
level ... (and) can facilitate international air transport
operations," Liu said.
Liu also said that an ICAO website launched in April to
distribute warnings about risks to aircraft in conflict zones
would be reviewed at the end of the year but will "most likely
will be continued."
It was set up after the downing of a Malaysian passenger
aircraft in eastern Ukraine.
Liu said global air traffic is set to double by 2030.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Eric Walsh)