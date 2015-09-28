(Adds quotes, details, corruption scandal context)
By Hugh Bronstein
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 Brazil's President Dilma
Rousseff said on Monday her country can overcome its economic
difficulties with fiscal austerity policies aimed at regaining
investor confidence after a bruising credit rating downgrade.
Speaking at the opening of the United Nations General
Assembly in New York, Rousseff characterized her country's
economic problems as transitory rather than structural. She said
she will not tolerate corruption, in reference to a bribery
scandal involving her Workers' Party and political allies.
"Brazil does not have any serious structural problems. Our
problems are very much limited to current circumstances,"
Rousseff said. "In view of this we are rebalancing our budget
and have undertaken a substantial cut in government spending."
Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, shrank over
the past couple of quarters and is slated to contract this year
and next, the first back-to-back annual decline since the
1930s.
The country's currency is down more than 30 percent this
year as the administration struggles to plug a growing fiscal
deficit in the midst of a political crisis triggered by the
corruption scandal engulfing state-run oil company Petrobras.
Rousseff promised that those who committed crimes will be
punished.
Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil's sovereign debt to junk
this month sending the Rousseff administration scrambling for
more revenues and spending cuts to avoid a second rating agency
downgrade that would force institutional investors to sell
Brazilian bonds.
"The slow recovery of the world economy and the end of the
commodities super cycle have had a negative impact on our
growth," the president said, vowing to "reorganize the fiscal
framework while reducing inflation, consolidating macroeconomic
stability and increasing confidence."
Investors are waiting to see whether a politically weakened
Rousseff can get unpopular new taxes passed by Congress.
"We are capable of overcoming the current difficulties," she
said.
(Additional reporting by Anthony Boadle in Brasilia; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)