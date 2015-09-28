(Adds quotes, details, corruption scandal context)

By Hugh Bronstein

UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday her country can overcome its economic difficulties with fiscal austerity policies aimed at regaining investor confidence after a bruising credit rating downgrade.

Speaking at the opening of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, Rousseff characterized her country's economic problems as transitory rather than structural. She said she will not tolerate corruption, in reference to a bribery scandal involving her Workers' Party and political allies.

"Brazil does not have any serious structural problems. Our problems are very much limited to current circumstances," Rousseff said. "In view of this we are rebalancing our budget and have undertaken a substantial cut in government spending."

Brazil's economy, the largest in Latin America, shrank over the past couple of quarters and is slated to contract this year and next, the first back-to-back annual decline since the 1930s.

The country's currency is down more than 30 percent this year as the administration struggles to plug a growing fiscal deficit in the midst of a political crisis triggered by the corruption scandal engulfing state-run oil company Petrobras. Rousseff promised that those who committed crimes will be punished.

Standard & Poor's downgraded Brazil's sovereign debt to junk this month sending the Rousseff administration scrambling for more revenues and spending cuts to avoid a second rating agency downgrade that would force institutional investors to sell Brazilian bonds.

"The slow recovery of the world economy and the end of the commodities super cycle have had a negative impact on our growth," the president said, vowing to "reorganize the fiscal framework while reducing inflation, consolidating macroeconomic stability and increasing confidence."

Investors are waiting to see whether a politically weakened Rousseff can get unpopular new taxes passed by Congress.

"We are capable of overcoming the current difficulties," she said.