NEW YORK, Sept 25 Europe is enjoying a moment of
calm due to the European Central Bank's plan to buy debt of euro
zone countries, but the region will struggle to solve more
fundamental problems, former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown
said on T ues day.
"You're in the new tranquility period," Brown said. He
credited the plan announced earlier this month by ECB President
Mario Draghi for calming financial markets, although so far, no
country has asked for the central bank's help.
"He hasn't been called upon to do anything yet and he's
hoping that he may not have to do anything," Brown said during a
visit to Thomson Reuters' offices in New York.
However, Brown warned that the real test will come when
European countries advance much further toward turning their
single currency area into a fiscal union as the costs of such an
ambitious move become apparent.
"The more fundamental problem is, how do you have an
economic union that actually works in circumstances where the
gap in incomes between the richest and poorest country is so
big?" Brown said.
"Over a long period of time if you cannot solve inequalities
between countries and reduce them, it's going to be very, very
difficult for this monetary union to survive."
Brown said the Soviet Union and Yugoslavia, while probably
destined to collapse anyway, fell apart quickly when their
richest regions balked at the costs of supporting poorer ones.
"Germany, Denmark, Luxembourg, the richer countries, are
they over time going to be prepared to pay the price for
economic integration?" Brown asked, noting German opinion polls
have shown opposition to Greece staying in the euro zone.
"The way things have been done, you're going to have some
sort of fiscal union, and at that point you're going to say,
'Well, who is paying for this?' And at that point, I think
people are going to demand referenda."
Brown, the United Nations special envoy for global
education, was in New York for the launch of a U.N. education
initiative.