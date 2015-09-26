UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Chinese President Xi
Jinping announced on Saturday that Beijing will establish an
assistance fund with an initial pledge of $2 billion to help
developing countries implement a global sustainable development
agenda over the next 15 years.
"China will continue to increase investment in the least
developed countries, aiming to increase its total to $12 billion
by 2030," Xi told a sustainable development summit of world
leaders at the United Nations.
"China will exempt the debt of the outstanding
intergovernmental interest-free loans due by the end of 2015
owed by the relevant least developed countries, landlocked
developing countries and small island developing countries," he
added.
