(Adds background, quotes)
By Michelle Nichols
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 26 Chinese President Xi
Jinping announced on Saturday that Beijing will establish an
assistance fund with an initial pledge of $2 billion to help
developing countries implement a sweeping global sustainable
development agenda over the next 15 years.
"China will continue to increase investment in the least
developed countries, aiming to increase its total to $12 billion
by 2030," Xi told a sustainable development summit of world
leaders at the United Nations in New York.
"China will exempt the debt of outstanding intergovernmental
interest-free loans due by the end of 2015 owed by the relevant
least developed countries, landlocked developing countries and
small island developing countries," he added.
The 193-member United Nations General Assembly on Friday
adopted the most far-reaching agenda ever of global goals to
combat poverty, inequality and climate change, capping years of
debate.
Described by the U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon as "a
to-do list for people and planet," the 17 Sustainable
Development Goals are to be implemented over the next 15 years
with a big global push to win public and political support.
"Looking to the future, China will continue to take a right
approach to justice and interests by putting justice before
interests and join the other countries in the concerted efforts
to realize the post-2015 development agenda," Xi said.
During Xi's first state visit to the United States, he and
U.S. President Barack Obama also unveiled on Friday new steps
they will take to deliver on pledges they made then to slash
their greenhouse gas emissions.
One of the steps announce by Xi was that China would channel
20 billion RMB ($3.1 billion) to help developing countries
combat and adapt to climate change, a significant financial
pledge from an emerging economy.
On Saturday at the United Nations, Xi also said China would
establish a development knowledge center to allow countries to
share best practices.
"China will propose discussion on establishing a global
energy internet to facilitate efforts to meet the global power
demand with clean and green alternatives," Xi said.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by Louis Charbonneau)