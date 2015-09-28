(Adds details of Cuban-U.S. detente, Castro quotes)
By Hugh Bronstein
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 Cuba and the United
States can normalize ties only after Washington ends its trade
embargo and returns the Guantanamo U.S. naval base to Cuban
control, President Raul Castro told the United Nations General
Assembly on Monday.
In the first speech at the U.N. by a Cuban president since
his older brother Fidel addressed the Millennium Summit in 2000,
Castro said his countrymen must be "compensated" for the
decades-old U.S. embargo if relations between the former Cold
War enemies are to continue to improve.
He and U.S. President Barack Obama stunned the world last
December by announcing detente after more than decades of
animosity. On July 20, the United States and Cuba restored
diplomatic relations after a break of 54 years.
"Now, a long and complex process begins toward the
normalization of relations that will only be achieved with the
end of the economic, commercial and financial blockade," said
Castro, 84, who had never before spoken to the General Assembly.
He called for "the return to our country of the territory
illegally occupied by the Guantanamo naval base." The base is on
territory that has been leased by the United States from Cuba
since 1903 and is used partly for a detention center for
terrorism suspects captured by the United States overseas.
Castro took over as president for his ailing brother Fidel,
at first provisionally in 2006 and then definitively in 2008.
Raul used his speech to demand an end to unauthorized U.S.
radio and television broadcasts to Cuba "and to subversive and
destabilizing programs against the island."
CONFIDENT EMBARGO WILL END
Obama, who has used executive authority to relax parts of
the embargo, said in his speech to the assembly that the United
States still has differences with the Cuban government. "We will
continue to stand up for human rights," he said.
He said, however, that he was confident that with increased
diplomatic, commercial and other contacts "our Congress will
inevitably lift an embargo that should not be in place anymore."
Castro said relations with Washington could only be restored
"when our people are compensated for the human and economic
damages they still endure."
Fidel had addressed the General Assembly in 1995, but his
most memorable speech was in 1960 when he said, "We shall
endeavor to be brief," and then spoke for four and a half hours.
Now 89 and retired, Fidel occasionally writes a newspaper
column and receives dignitaries at his Havana home. Pope Francis
called on the aging revolutionary during his trip to Cuba and
the United States this month.
Obama is scheduled to meet with Raul Castro on Tuesday on
the sidelines of the U.N. meeting in New York, a White House
official said on Sunday.
(Additional reporting by Daniel Trotta in Havana; Editing by
Jonathan Oatis, Toni Reinhold)