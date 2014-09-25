Victrex says CEO Hummel to retire after 24 years in role
April 19 Polymer maker Victrex Plc said on Wednesday Chief Executive David Hummel would retire from the company after 24 years at the helm and named Jakob Sigurdsson as his successor.
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday that there was still a "significant gap between where we are and where we need to be" in the international response to the deadly Ebola outbreak in West Africa.
"Stopping Ebola is a priority for the United States," he told a meeting on Ebola on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York.
"More nations need to contribute critical assets and capabilities - whether it's air transport, medical evacuation, health care workers, equipment, or treatment," he said.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)
MANILA, April 19 Philippine Environment Secretary Regina Lopez vented frustration on Wednesday that mines she ordered closed months ago remain open, aiming a broadside at a fellow minister whose office she blamed for slowing appeals that can only be resolved by President Rodrigo Duterte.