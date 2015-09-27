By John Irish
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 27 French President
Francois Hollande said on Sunday he was encouraged by promises
made by leaders at the U.N. General Assembly to reach a climate
change deal in Paris in November, but said those words now had
to be turned into concrete action.
Hollande, who co-chaired a meeting of leaders on climate
change on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly,
said that while there had been progress in the last few months,
there remained a "great deal of work" to get a credible
agreement.
"If I look at the intentions, they are there. The
statements, they are there, but from this awakening and the
desire to seal a deal in Paris and the conditions to ensure it
is credible ...there is a still a lot of work."
The United Nations has said that talks were on track for the
Nov. 30-Dec. 11 summit, although much still needs to be
clarified about everything from cuts in greenhouse gas emissions
to raising aid to developing nations.
"I haven't met one head of state who has said he was against
an agreement so I could assume that we are sure of succeeding,"
Hollande told reporters.
"Everyone is convinced that there will be an agreement in
Paris, but what accord and with what type of ambition? In Paris,
it is not about signing just a text, but a text that commits us
for decades, that concerns all countries with a legal weighting
and that every five years we can evaluate what has been done."
Hollande said heads of state had agreed to come to the Paris
climate talks on the first day, Nov. 30, to ensure that "we are
capable of signing an agreement at the end of the conference."
The plans submitted so far to the United Nations by about 80
nations represent 75 percent of world emissions and are deemed
too weak to keep temperatures below the agreed ceiling of 2
degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial times
needed to avoid the worst effects of warming.
Some emerging nations do not want to commit themselves until
they are assured that developing nations will receive $100
billion per year from 2020 to adapt to the impact of climate
change.
Hollande said this was vital for reaching a deal and that he
expected key nations to make announcements during the U.N.
General Assembly and to move towards this after meetings in Peru
with ministers and financial institutions and the G20 before
Paris.
"We have to accelerate," Hollande said.
