UNITED NATIONS, Sept 24 French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday he expects "concrete gestures" by Iran to show it will give up its military nuclear programme and that while he will meet with the Iranian president, he is still firm on nuclear non-proliferation.

"France expects of Iran concrete gestures which will show that this country renounces its military nuclear program even if it clearly has the right to pursue its civilian programme," said Hollande, who is due to meet President Hassan Rouhani later on Tuesday.

"I am in favor of dialogue but just as strongly, I am firm on the issue of nuclear proliferation," Hollande told the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.