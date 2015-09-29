(Adds comments from Venezuelan president)
By Hugh Bronstein
UNITED NATIONS, Sept 29 Guyana used the United
Nations as a forum to blast Venezuela on Tuesday, accusing the
neighboring oil powerhouse of "intimidation and aggression"
related to a border dispute two days after the countries agreed
to restore diplomatic ties.
In his speech at the U.N. General Assembly, Guyana's
president David Granger accused his Venezuelan counterpart,
Nicolas Maduro, of cross-border bullying.
"There has been a series of acts of aggression by presidents
of Venezuela against my country," Granger said, citing actions
dating from 1968 to "President Nicolas Maduro's decree of May
2015."
The decree created a theoretical "defense" zone offshore
that would, in Venezuela's eyes, leave Guyana with no direct
access to the Atlantic Ocean.
Granger said Venezuela, "mindful of its superior wealth and
military strength and unmindful of its obligation as a member
state of the United Nations ... has pursued a path of
intimidation and aggression."
Maduro withdrew his country's ambassador to Guyana in July
after demanding a halt to oil exploration by Exxon Mobil Corp
off the coast of a region known as the Essequibo. In
September, he yanked accreditation for Guyana's ambassador to
Venezuela.
On Sunday, Maduro said he and Granger agreed to restore
their respective ambassadors after meeting in New York.
"The diplomacy of peace prevailed," Maduro said during his
speech to the General Assembly on Tuesday.
Exxon in May said it had found oil in an area known as the
Stabroek Block under a license granted by Guyana's government.
The company has declined to comment on the dispute.
The Essequibo, a sparsely populated region of thick jungle,
functions in practice as part of Guyana. The country says
Caracas agreed to relinquish the Essequibo following a ruling by
an international tribunal in 1899, but that Venezuela later
backtracked on that decision.
Venezuela says the 1899 ruling was unfair and insists the
territory is still in dispute. Maps in Venezuela usually
describe the Essequibo as the "reclamation zone."
In another border dispute, Venezuela will allow over 1,500
deported Colombians to return to Venezuela after the two
countries agreed to restore diplomatic relations, regional bloc
UNASUR announced on Monday.
"There was a problem with drug trafficking," Maduro said in
his U.N. speech. "Now, today, I can say we have hope that the
situation will be resolved and we will be able to resume normal
working relations with the government of Colombia. The same
applies to our sister republic of Guyana."
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)