UNITED NATIONS, Sept 28 Cuban President Raul
Castro told the U.N. General Assembly on Monday that normal
relations with the United States would only be possible if
Washington ended its trade embargo on his country, returned the
military base at Guantanamo and ended anti-communist broadcasts
beamed into the island.
With diplomatic ties now restored, overall normal relations
"will only be achieved with the end of the economic, commercial
and financial blockade against Cuba; the return to our country
of the territory illegally occupied by the Guantanamo Naval
Base; the cessation of radio and TV broadcasts, and of
subversion and destabilization programs against the island; and
when our people are compensated for the human and economic
damages they still endure," Castro said in his first address
ever to the United Nations. Castro received sustained applause.
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)