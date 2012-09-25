UNITED NATIONS, Sept 25 Argentina's President Cristina Fernandez said on Tuesday that her country and Iran will meet to discuss two bombings of Jewish targets in the 1990s, attacks in which Iran was accused by Argentine courts of playing a role.

Fernandez announced the meeting during a speech at the United Nations General Assembly. She said the discussions would take place at the foreign ministry level on the sidelines of the annual gathering of U.N. member states.

"I must tell you I expect results from this meeting," Fernandez said.